Worm or Meatball? Celebrate NASA with these $8 t-shirts on sale

Target is offering a handful of NASA t-shirts on sale today for $8. You can bag free shipping on orders over $35 or just opt for curbside pickup to side-step any fees. RedCard members can save an additional 5%, bringing prices down to $7.60. Each of these shirts typically sells for $13, making it a great time to snag some new gear, especially if you’re celebrating the recent launches or any of the upcoming events planned. You might recall some of the graphics found on these t-shirts, especially if you’re into the NASA’s lauded history of graphic design. From the meatball to the iconic worm design, which is making a return, there’s something for everyone here. Browse through the entire selection for more styles, including similarly priced items for kids, too.
More on these NASA t-shirts:
- Short-sleeve white T-shirt adds to your everyday casualwear
- 100% cotton fabric lends a breathable fit for all-day comfort
- Distressed NASA graphic makes for a subtly stellar look
- Easy to mix and match with a range of bottoms for versatile styling options
- Model wears size medium and is 6’1″
Lead image: @MissBerns