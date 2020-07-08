Watch: SpaceX launching 57 Starlink satellites with sun visors and 2 BlackSky satellites to space

Update on July 8: “Standing down from today’s mission due to weather; proceeding through the countdown until T-1 minute for data collection. Will announce a new target launch date once confirmed on the Range,” SpaceX announced.

SpaceX will attempt to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center today at 11:59 a.m. EDT. SpaceX is sending its tenth batch of Starlink satellites to space. These satellites will be used for a new global broadband service that will focus on bringing internet connectivity to underserved areas.

The rocket launch is also a ridesharing mission that will include two BlackSky satellites. Today’s mission will mark the second ridesharing mission for SpaceX Starlink launches.

Falcon 9’s first stage will attempt to land 8 minutes 24 seconds after liftoff. The 59 satellite payload will be deployed in space shortly after 1 hour from liftoff.

Watch the launch, landing, and deployment below.

What to know

Falcon 9 rocket first stage has been used for and recovered from four previous missions

Falcon 9’s first stage will attempt to land on SpaceX’s “Of Course I Still Love You” droneship in the Atlantic Ocean

Each Starlink satellite includes a deployable sun visor to mitigate reflectivity issues that obscure Earth-based astronomical observations

How to watch

Starlink live coverage will begin 15 minutes before liftoff at 11:44 a.m. EDT today:

Update on June 26: “Standing down from today’s Starlink mission; team needed additional time for pre-launch checkouts, but Falcon 9 and the satellites are healthy,” SpaceX says. “Will announce new target launch date once confirmed on the Range.”

