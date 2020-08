SpaceX Starlink by the numbers [August 18, 2020]

August 18, 2020: SpaceX has successfully launched its next batch of Starlink satellites to orbit. This launch saw 58 Starlink sats with 3 sats from PlanetLabs as part of a rideshare service. Stats have been updated.

Starlink satellites in orbit: 712 (includes test satellites and V 0.9)

Satellites de-orbited: 26 (De-orbited or in the process of de-orbiting)

Boosters landed/missions: 10/12

Previous launches

2/22/2018: Starlink test sats, known as Tintin A and Tintin B, launched on Paz mission.

5/24/2019: 60 V0.9 sats launched. Pre-production version of the final Starlink Satellites.

11/11/2019: First 60 V 1.0 launched.

1/7/2020: 60 launched. One sat called “DarkSat” has non-reflective paint coating to reduce visibility from ground.

1/29/2020: 60 launched.

2/17/2020: 60 launched. Booster recovery failed.

3/18/2020: 60 launched. Booster recovery failed.

4/22/2020: 60 launched.

6/4/2020: 60 launched. 1 called “VisorSat” has a sunshade to reduce visibility from ground.

6/13/2020: 58 launched. Rideshare with 3 small sats for PlanetLabs.

8/7/2020: 57 launched. Rideshare with 2 small sats for BlackSky.

8/17/2020: 58 launched. Rideshare with 3 small sats for PlanetLabs.

Starlink fairing deploy sequence pic.twitter.com/2aOmxWDx8w — SpaceX (@SpaceX) June 9, 2020

About Starlink

Starlink is a satellite based broadband internet service by SpaceX. The service will operate thousands of satellites in a low orbit to improve internet speeds and latency, comparable to land-based broadband services. The low orbit also ensures that any satellites that need to be retired can be deorbited quickly instead of staying in orbit as trash for decades or longer. Beta testing is set to begin in North America this year with full service expected some time in 2021.