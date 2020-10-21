Watch Rocket Lab launch 15th Electron mission dubbed ‘In Focus’ with Canon and Planet satellites

Launch day has arrived for Rocket Lab’s ‘In Focus’ mission to send Canon Electronics and Planet satellites to space. ‘In Focus’ marks Rocket Lab’s 15th flight of its Electron rocket from its launch complex at the Mahia Peninsula in New Zealand. View the launch below:

What to know

Rocket Lab will deploy nine SuperDove Earth-imaging satellites for Planet, an Earth-imaging company based in San Francisco, California; Canon Electronics (yes, the camera maker) will also send an Earth-imaging satellite as arranged by Spaceflight Inc. out of Seattle, Washington

Rocket Lab, which is headquartered in Long Beach, California, plans to start launching from Wallops Island, Virginia in the coming weeks

The company is also finalizing Launch Complex 1B, its second launchpad in New Zealand, to enable more frequent launches

Watch

Livestream is scheduled to begin at 5:05 p.m. ET with liftoff set for 5:27 p.m. ET today.

Update: New launch time of 6:02 p.m. ET.

Update 2: Standing down today due to sensor readings. Launch opportunities open through November 3.

More