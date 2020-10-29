Space Time: ‘Fighting for Space’ with Amy Shira Teitel of The Vintage Space

Space Time is a new podcast from Space Explored, part of the 9to5Mac Network.

We had the chance to sit down with Amy Shira Teitel from The Vintage Space a few weeks ago to discuss her latest book Fighting for Space: Two Pilots and Their Historic Battle for Female Spaceflight. The historical deep dive follows Jackie Cochran and Jerrie Cobb, two female pilot pioneers who came up in the 1950s when NASA was turning test pilots into the first astronauts.

