NASA prepares for Artemis 1 with SLS booster stacking and Orion capsule preparations [Gallery]

NASA invited media to Kennedy Space Center to witness the progress being made with the stacking of the SLS Solid Rocket Motors and to see the Orion Crew Capsule as it is being prepared to be moved to one of the final processing facilities before being stacked later this year.

This hardware is being readied for NASA’s Artemis I mission that will fly the Orion spacecraft using the Space Launch System rocket as early as November 2021. The uncrewed flight will be the first mission around the Moon before astronauts are onboard Orion for Artemis II, and astronauts will reach the Moon for Artemis III.

Inside the Vehicle Assembly Building

The Iconic and Historic Vehicle Assembly Building

Pictured here is a single Solid Rocket Booster Segment that will eventually be stacked

Pictured here is a test article of the Solid Rocket Booster Aft Segment

The other side of the Solid Rocket Booster pictured before has the iconic Worm logo

Here you can see the joint between 2 Solid Rocket Booster Segments

This is the Launch Vehicle Stage Adapter that will connect the first stage of SLS to the upper stage

The day started off with media going to the Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB) to see the progression of the SLS Solid Rocket Booster (SRB) stacking. This is the first of the final preparations before having a completed SLS rocket and the most critical point.

Once ground crew commence booster stacking there is a 365 day deadline to launch, as confirmed by a NASA Public Affairs official at the event. This deadline is created by the stacking process itself. It’s a labor intensive process that requires, essentially, epoxying the SRB segments together. This epoxy that is used will begin to degrade over time and may not be viable past a year.

When the Orion Crew Capsule teams encountered an issue in a redundant channel on a Power and Data Unit, booster stacking operations were halted while teams assessed the options ahead. Once the decision was made to continue forward without fixing the issue, booster stacking operations resumed.

Operations and Checkout Facility: The Orion Crew Capsule

A model of the Orion Crew Capsule with the Exploration Upper Stage in the Operations and Checkout Facility Lobby

A closeup view of the Orion Crew Capsule

A view of the Orion Crew Capsule with the Exploration Upper Stage encapsulated inside a fairing on the transporter ahead of its move Saturday (January 16th, 2021)

Media was then brought to the Neil Armstrong Operations and Checkout Facility to view the Orion Crew Capsule before its protective covers are put in place ahead of the move to the Multi-Purpose Payload Facility (MPPF) on January 16th, 2021 (check back here to see coverage of this move!).

Media was instructed to turn on airplane mode on their phones before entering the high bay where the Orion Crew Capsule was located due to concerns of RF (Radio Frequency) contamination. The Orion Crew Capsule is loaded to the brim with very sensitive sensors that could be interfered with should there be RF noise.

The next step for the Orion Crew Capsule ahead of Artemis 1 will be moving to the MPPF where it will have final closeout operations. This includes the installation of batteries and fueling of tanks just to name a couple.

