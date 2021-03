[Updated: March 8th Weather Report] Next Launch: SpaceX to send another 60 Starlink satellites to space on top of an iconic booster

SpaceX’s Starlink internet constellation is growing every month with the California-based aerospace company launching between 2 and 3 batches of Starlink satellites each month, the next for this month coming in the next couple of days.

Date: Tuesday, March 9th, 9:58 PM Est

Rocket: SpaceX’s Falcon 9

Payload: 60 Starlink Satellites

Launch Pad: SLC-40, Cape Canaveral Space Force Station

Landing Site: Just Read The Instructions, Atlantic Ocean

The Rocket

Like all Starlink missions so far, Starlink L20 will launch on top of a Falcon 9 rocket powered by 9 Merlin engines on the first stage and a single vacuum optimized Merlin on the second stage. The workhorse for SpaceX since its first launch in 2010 it has launched 109 missions with a 98% success rate.

The Booster

This booster, B1058, is a historic booster, first launched in May of 2020 carrying Dragon Endeavour with Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken on board for the Demo-2 mission. It sports the iconic NASA Worm logo along its side. Making it the only SpaceX booster to do so since starting with Crew-1 the Worm logo is now painted onto the second stage which is not recovered.

This will be the booster’s 6th flight, its most recent launching back on January 20, 2020 for the Transporter-1 rideshare mission.

Weather

The current weather report from the 45th Space Wing hasn’t changed much since Saturday. The chance that the weather is GO for launch is still 90% for tomorrow’s launch attempt and 80% for the backup date on Wednesday. Primary concerns for weather violation stayed the same as well, with it being liftoff winds and cumulus clouds for both Tuesday and Wednesday.

