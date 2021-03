SpaceX’s 4th flight-ready Starship vehicle, SN11, is nearing the final phase of being ready to fly up to 10 km down at SpaceX’s private spaceport near Boca Chica, Texas. We could see the next flight of a Starship vehicle as soon as the end of this month.

Starship is SpaceX’s next-generation, fully reusable rocket that is being built with the company’s goal to make humans multi-planetary. It will be capable of launching and landing cargo and crew to support both NASA’s Artemis program as well as to Mars and even beyond. SpaceX hopes to achieve cheap, reliable, and rapid launches using the Starship vehicle and its booster Super Heavy.

Today SpaceX teams conducted SN11’s second static fire using all three of its Raptor engines just before 9 AM CDT. Like most events down in Boca Chica, there is no public confirmation if the test was a success or not. SpaceX teams conducted RCS test on Tuesday which is a good sign that the focus has been switched to flight preperations.

That looked like a good full-length static fire! Looking forward to hearing the results from @elonmusk #SN11 pic.twitter.com/qrNoGQnmni — Adam Bernstein (@ABernNYC) March 22, 2021

What to expect from SN11’s flight

SpaceX’s previous Starship vehicle, SN10, conducted a similar flight up to 10 km just like the two vehicles before it, SN8 and SN9, did too. It tested for the first time a new flip and landing procedure where it lit all three Raptor engines to flip the vehicle vertical during descent then turned off two of them for the final landing attempt. While Starship SN10’s landing did bring the first verticle touchdown of Starship, it still didn’t work perfectly, causing damage to the vehicle causing it to later explode on the launch pad before it could be safed.

Aftermath of SN10’s flight and RUD. Taken by Austin Barnard for Space Explored

For Starship SN11, changes could have been made to the root of the issue which was the helium gas pressurizing the header tanks, these are smaller fuel tanks that are only used for landing. SpaceX CEO Elon Musk mentioned that it was a fix from Starship SN8 that wasn’t perfect and needed to fixed down the road and it turns out that fix needed to come sooner rather than later.

The goal remains the same as all the other flights, gather flight data. This is still a test flight of an experimental vehicle and anything is possible and just because previous parts of the flight went fine before doesn’t mean they will go right this time. The ongoing mission down in Boca Chica is to learn how to build and fly Starship to eventually make it fully operational in the future.

Starship SN11’s current flight readiness

The first NET date was Wednesday, March 24th, but since then has been pushed back several times for unknown reasons. The reasons could be with the vehicle, ground equipment, or regulatory (FAA, state, county). The area is at the peak of the spring break season which could also be a reason for the delays since SpaceX’s launch site sits on a highway to a public beach.

No more flight restrictions or road closures have been announced that would indicate a flight by the end of this week. The first signs of a possible flight the next day will be evacuation notices to the local residents that live close to the launch and landing site. More info will become available via the SpaceX website when we get closer to the launch time.

Support

Shop on Amazon to support the Space Explored Podcast.

Enjoy reading Space Explored?

Help others find us by following in Apple News and Google News. Be sure to check us out on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, join our Discord, and don’t forget the Space Explored podcast!