After hopes were squashed due to the scrub of a duel static fire and flight day Friday. SpaceX is hoping to regroup and try again this coming Monday for the next attempt to fly Starship SN11 and more importantly bring it back in one place.

Reason’s for SN11’s delay

According to Elon Musk who shared Monday afternoon after the roads reopened that they are hoping to reattempt the flight countdowns Monday. This was due to the need for additional checkouts on the vehicle with a high hope they will stick the landing.

Starship SN11 conducted its third static fire Friday morning after one of the Raptor engines had to be repaired and reinstalled on the vehicle. Fixes or swaps with the engines have always lead to another static fire but SpaceX optimistically wished to also fly the rocket that same day assuming no issues were seen after the test.

After a long time with SpaceX crews looking at the flight termination system, Cameron County announced that the road and beach were now open and testing had concluded for the day.

Standing down SN11 until probably Monday. Additional checkouts are needed. Doing our best to land & fully recover. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 26, 2021

Starship SN11’s current flight status

Currently, SpaceX has filed two flight restrictions with the FAA to allow them to fly Starship SN11 up to 10 km. Both begin at 7 AM Local and go until 8 PM Local on Monday and Tuesday around SpaceX’s Boca Chica facilities.

We still await road and beach closures from Cameron County which if they were to fly Monday would come sometime Sunday. We will also expect to receive notice that local residents will have to evacuate by the night before the flight.

SpaceX wishes greatly to have this flight succeed in landing and avoid any loss of the vehicle. It would not be a surprise to see this flight gets pushed back further to ensure as much will go right for this flight as they can control.

Come back on flight day for updates about Starship SN11’s flight.

