SpaceX is planning to launch their 10th Falcon 9 rocket of 2021 with another 60 satellites for their worldwide internet constellation, Starlink. Seven out of SpaceX’s 10 launches this year have been missions solely dedicated to building out their constellation and expand Starlink’s coverage.

Date: Wednesday, April 7th, 12:34 PM EDT / 4:34 PM UTC

Rocket: SpaceX’s Falcon 9 (B1058.7)

Payload: 60 Starlink Satellites

Launch Pad: SLC-40, Cape Canaveral Space Force Station

Landing Site: ASDS Of Course I Still Love You, Atlantic Ocean

The Rocket

Like all Starlink missions so far, Starlink L23 will launch on top of a Falcon 9 rocket powered by 9 Merlin engines on the first stage and a single vacuum optimized Merlin on the second stage. The workhorse for SpaceX since it first launched in 2010, the Falcon 9 has launched 112 missions with a 98% success rate.

The first stage of the Falcon 9 rocket, referred to as “the booster”, is able to land vertically on either land or on a barge in the ocean after its missions. This allows for cheaper access to space, increased reliability, and quicker turnarounds. SpaceX has successfully landed 71 out of the 80 attempted landings of Falcon 9 boosters.

The Booster

The historic B1058 which launch the first SpaceX crewed mission in May of 2020 has so far launched a total of 6 times. B1058 has launched an assortment of missions including Starlink, commercial, and NASA missions that have all been on its manifest in the past year. This booster also uniquely displays the NASA Worm logo on its side, the first and so far only SpaceX booster to do so since for Crew 1 the logo was moved to the second stage. If this mission is successful, it would tie the record for the fastest turnaround time for a booster at 27 days and would also only be the third booster to fly a total of 7 times.

The Weather

Current weather reports from the 45th Space Wing show promising weather for Wednesday’s mid-day launch. With beautiful spring weather for the next couple of days and mostly clear skies. The only concern is lingering cumulus clouds in the area. This gives the launch a 90% probability that the weather will be GO for launch on Wednesday.

Support

Shop on Amazon to help support Space Explored Writers.

Enjoy reading Space Explored?

Help others find us by following in Apple News and Google News. Be sure to check us out on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, join our Discord, and don’t forget the Space Explored podcast!