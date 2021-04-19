SpaceX’s Dragon capsule has been a huge success with the launch of DM-2 and Crew 1 for NASA last year. This year they have two more missions to launch crew rotations to the International Space Station under the Commercial Crew Program with the next coming up this week.

Date: Thursday, April 22nd, 6:11 AM EDT

Rocket: SpaceX’s Falcon 9 (B1061.2)

Capsule: Dragon Endeavour (C206-2)

Crew Position Agency Shane Kimbrough Commander NASA Megan McArthur Pilot NASA Akihiko Hoshide Mission Specialist JAXA Thomas Pesquet Mission Specialist ESA

Launch Pad: LC-39A, Kennedy Space Center, Florida

Destination: International Space Station, Low Earth Orbit

Landing Site: Of Course I Still Love You, Atlantic Ocean

The Capsule

SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule is a crew-rated variant of the Dragon 2 capsule used to shuttle cargo to the ISS as part of NASA’s Commercial Resupply contract. The first Crew Dragon took flight in March of 2019 for a week-long test in space, this was followed by an in-flight abort test and crewed test flight before being certified by NASA.

The Dragon capsule, while originally designed to land propulsively, splashes down in the ocean under the descent of 4 parachutes and can be reused for future crewed missions.

Dragon Endeavour

The historic Dragon capsule named Endeavour first flew SpaceX’s DM-2 mission. This was the first crewed flight from American soil since the retirement of the Space Shuttle in 2011. This will be the first crewed reflight of a Dragon capsule after it went through a recertification and refurbishment process when it returned in August of 2020.

The capsule was named after the retired Space Shuttle Endeavour which itself was named after the research vessel HMS Endeavour that sailed the South Pacific during the 18th Century. The Apollo 15 command module also shares the name just spelled Endeavor but is still named after the same research ship.

Crew Dragon Endeavour on top of its Falcon 9 awaiting launch later this week. Credit: SpaceX

The Rocket

SpaceX will be launching the next crew to the ISS on their workhorse rocket, the Falcon 9. Powered by 9 Merlin engines on the first stage and a single vacuum optimized Merlin engine on the second stage. The Falcon 9 became crew rated after the success of the DM-2 mission in 2020 and has launched to date 113 missions with a 98% success rate.

The Booster

For the first time, SpaceX will be allowed to launch a crewed mission for NASA on a flight-proven booster. B1061 first launched in November of last year carrying Crew 1 to the ISS and landed on Just Read The Instructions in the Atlantic Ocean. This will be the booster’s both second flight and crewed flight.

Crew 1 lifts off from LC-39A on top of a Falcon 9 rocket. Credit: NASA

Weather

Preliminary weather reports for Thursday morning’s crewed flight look good for launch. Overall the concern lays in high ground winds at liftoff and the 45th gives the weather a 80% chance of being GO for launch. What is not included in that percentage is booster recovery weather, which shows a moderate chance of NO GO there. While the success of booster recovery is not something deemed mission critical, SpaceX and NASA will rely on these reflown boosters for future missions and could save both millions if recovered.

The backup day looks to show a chance of flight through rain but has the same 80% chance of GO for launch. Recovery weather looks better for Friday but upper-level wind shear is now a concern, which is also not included in the probability.

