Next Launch: SpaceX to launch their 22nd resupply mission to the International Space Station

This week SpaceX is planning on launching their next Dragon spacecraft to the International Space Station, this time it will be an uncrewed cargo resupply of food, equipment, and new science experiments.

Date: Thursday, June 3rd, 1:29 p.m. EDT

Rocket: SpaceX Falcon 9 (B1067-1)

Capsule: Dragon 2 Cargo (C209-1)

Launch Pad: LC-39A, Kennedy Space Center, Florida

Destination: International Space Station, Low Earth Orbit

Landing Site: Of Course I Still Love You, Atlantic Ocean

The Capsule

SpaceX’s Dragon 2 capsule was developed for NASA’s Commercial Crew Program as an upgraded crewed version of the original Dragon capsule. The Dragon 1 capsule served reliably for SpaceX and NASA and visited the ISS 20 times.

The improved Dragon 2 variant allows SpaceX to autonomously dock with one of the ISS’s two IDA, International Docking Adapter, ports. These ports, named IDA-2 and IDA-3 (IDA-1 was lost in the CRS-7 anomaly) are on the Harmony module with IDA-2 currently being taken by Dragon Endeavour. That means C209-1 will be the first arriving Dragon to arrive at IDA-3 rather than the normal IDA-2.

The Rocket

Like all Dragon flights before it, CRS-22 will be launching on top of a Falcon 9 rocket, SpaceX’s workhorse rocket. The Falcon 9 gets its name from the 9 Merlin engines it uses on its reusable first stage to lift the payload through the majority of the atmosphere. After the first stage is finished, the second stage and its single vacuum optimized Merlin take over to carry the Dragon spacecraft to orbit.

In total, the Falcon 9 has launched 119 times with one failure in flight and one in preflight tests giving SpaceX a 98% success rate. Last week we celebrated SpaceX’s 100th consecutive successful launch with another Starlink satellite. The Falcon 9 rocket has proven to become one of the most reliable rockets in the industry.

Weather

The current weather report from Space Launch Delta 45 shows an 80% chance of good weather for the first launch day. The main concerns are cloud cover and rain during launch operations that might push the launch to Friday.

For Friday, the weather has the same concerns but the probability of good weather decreases to 70%. We are getting into the part of the year that will make weather for launches unpredictable in central Florida. Right now we are far enough away from the launch date that the weather could go either way, so stay tuned for weather updates.

