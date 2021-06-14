United Launch Alliance loaded an Atlas V Booster and Dual Engine Centaur onto their Rocketship boat over the weekend. Its destination? Florida. This isn’t just any ordinary Atlas V though, this will be the first one to carry crew to space. The Boeing Starliner Crewed Flight Test (CFT) is still expected NET late 2021. However, a second Orbital Flight Test is needed.

Why a second Orbital Flight Test?

While SpaceX has had 2 operational Crew Dragon flights to date, Boeing’s Starliner has only had 1 test flight. For those who may not remember, or have not heard what occurred during the first Orbital Flight Test (OFT), let’s break it down. OFT-1 launched December 20th, 2019 but encountered problems shortly after capsule separation.

The Starliner capsule, which was named Calypso, believed it was conducting a burn which it was not. This was due to the capsule’s software grabbing the wrong time from the Atlas computers; It believed it was 11 hours ahead. The software error leads to the capsule burning through its fuel supply much faster than anticipated. Part of the OFT-1 mission was to dock the International Space Station (ISS). However, this was aborted due to the depleted fuel.

Boeing’s OFT-1 liftoffs from SLC-41. Credit: NASA/Joel Kowsky

Calypso landed at the White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico after a 2-day flight, but not before encountering yet another software issue. An error that would have affected the thruster firings required to safely eject the service module was detected before re-entry. The loss of the vehicle would have followed had this issue not been identified.

Investigations after the flight found that these errors slipped past multiple safeguards and would have possibly been identified before the flight had full-stack testing been completed. Boeing announced that a second Orbital Flight Test (OFT-2) would be conducted before flying crew. They added that it would not be at the expense of the taxpayers.

Boeing, NASA, and U.S. Army personnel work around OFT-1’s Starliner capsule shortly after it landed in White Sands, New Mexico. Credit: NASA/Bill Ingalls

All of this leads us to today. After delays due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, power surges, extreme weather events, plus ISS scheduling conflicts, Boeing is working towards a July 30th, 2021 liftoff of OFT-2.

ULA Preparations

The Atlas V Booster and Dual Engine Centaur for the Crewed Flight Test have been loaded onto the Rocketship transport vessel and left ULA’s Decatur, Alabama facility.

The #AtlasV rocket that will launch NASA’s @Commercial_Crew program on @BoeingSpace’s CST-100 #Starliner Crew Flight Test (#CFT) departed our Decatur, AL rocket factory this weekend to begin its journey to Cape Canaveral, FL on #ULARocketShip. pic.twitter.com/pN0BzNOYcY — ULA (@ulalaunch) June 14, 2021

The Atlas V Booster and Dual Engine Centaur are already at the Cape ahead of OFT-2. This rocket arrived around the same time or a little after the OFT-1 flight. However, this rocket was slated originally for the Crewed Flight Test. When I was at the NASA Social event for the Solar Orbiter launch, we got a tour of the Atlas Spaceflight Operations Center from Tory Bruno, CEO of ULA. We got to go stand next to this very same Atlas V Booster and see the Centaur. At the time, it was still slated for the Crewed Flight Test, but Tory said it would be used for a second Orbital Flight Test if it was needed.

What a beauty! The Centaur second stage is in the Delta Operations Center (DOC) ready for processing for our next #AtlasV launch, @BoeingSpace’s #Starliner OFT-2 mission to the @Space_Station, scheduled for July 30. https://t.co/VIynIdVS23 pic.twitter.com/9Lax2E1nZk — ULA (@ulalaunch) June 10, 2021

The OFT-2 Mission will be United Launch Alliance’s next flight due to the slip of the Space Force’s STP-3 mission which was originally planned to launch this month.

STP-3 Launch Slip

After the launch of SBIRS GEO 5, the Space Test Program 3 (STP-3) mission was expected to fly. However, a potential issue was spotted during the SBIRS launch. That launch featured the first use of the RL-10C1-1, an upgraded RL-10C engine with a carbon nozzle extension. Those who watched the live stream may have noticed some wobbling occurring in the engine bell.

The Aerojet Rocketdyne-built RL10C engine's bell nozzle is visibly vibrating as the upper stage continues on pic.twitter.com/NF6CrrilLm — Michael Sheetz (@thesheetztweetz) May 18, 2021 A gif of the wobbling/vibrations in the RL-10C

ULA is investigating this behavior to better understand it and a new launch date is expected soon. The RL-10C-1-1 will be flown on Vulcan’s Centaur V and replaced the regular RL-10C-1 for a verification flight test, similar to how ULA has been testing the majoriy of Vulcan’s flight hardware.

Those watching the live feed, may have observed some ringing of RL10s's new carbon nozzle extension. While it did its job, boosting RL10's eye watering performance even a bit higher, we want to make sure we fully understand that behavior before flying this configuration again. — Tory Bruno (@torybruno) June 4, 2021

This issue does not affect the OFT-2, or CFT missions though as they do not use the RL-10C with this extension. Everything is currently progressing towards the July 30th launch date with seemingly no issues being worked at this time.

