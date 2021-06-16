The United States Space Force operates the GPS constellation that we use every day to know where we are. Tomorrow, SpaceX will launch a new GPS III satellite, built by Lockheed Martin, into orbit to expand and upgrade the constellation that was been active since 1978. The launch window opens at 12:09 p.m. and lasts 15 minutes.

Date: Thursday, June 17th, 12:09 p.m. EDT

Rocket: SpaceX Falcon 9 (B1062-2)

Launch Pad: SLC-40, Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida

Destination: Medium Earth Orbit

Landing Site: ASDS Just Read The Instructions, Atlantic Ocean

The Rocket

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket is the workhorse of commercial launches into Earth orbit. The partially reusable rocket is powered by 9 Merlin engines on the first stage and a single vacuum optimized Merlin on the second stage. The Falcon 9 has launched a total of 121 times with a 98% success rate, making it a highly trusted vehicle among the commercial, scientific, and defense sectors.

The Booster

B1062 is no stranger to launching GPS satellites into space. This will be the booster’s second flight and for its first mission, it launched GPS III-04 at the end of last year. This mission will mark the first time a defense mission will use a flight-proven booster instead of requiring it to be on a brand new booster.

SpaceX launch weather

As we get further into Florida’s wet season, weather for launches becomes a bigger and bigger concern. Already we are seeing tropical systems in the Gulf and Atlantic Ocean that might affect the region’s weather. Currently, Space Force Delta 45 gives the launch a 70% probability to meet weather requirements for the midday launch. The current concern is the instability in the current system in the region that will bring clouds into the area.

An additional risk for tomorrow is the upper-level wind shear. This is when the rocket flies through different levels of the atmosphere and wind speed and direction change regularly. Falcon 9s are very susceptible to this and is the biggest concern for whether or not we will see a launch tomorrow. For the backup day on Friday, the concerns of the clouds stay and we have the same probability of 70% but upper-level wind shear doesn’t seem to be an issue.

