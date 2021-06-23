SpaceX will launch roughly 100 satellites into a Sun-synchronous orbit around the Earth as soon as Friday. This will be SpaceX’s second dedicated rideshare mission and host companies like Spaceflight Inc, ExoLaunch, and D-Orbit who will deploy the bulk of the payloads with their specialized deployment system. The Falcon 9 rocket will launch south, down the coast of Florida, and then the first stage will perform the first RTLS landing of 2021, back at LZ-1.

Date: Friday, June 25th, 2:56 p.m. EDT

Rocket: SpaceX Falcon 9 (B1060-8)

Launch Pad: SLC-40, Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida

Destination: Sun-synchronous Orbit

Landing Site: LZ-1, Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida

The Rocket

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket is the workhorse of commercial launches into Earth orbit. The partially reusable rocket is powered by 9 Merlin engines on the first stage and a single vacuum optimized Merlin on the second stage. The Falcon 9 has launched a total of 122 times with a 98% success rate, making it a highly trusted vehicle among the commercial, scientific, and defense sectors.

The Booster

Falcon 9 booster B1060 is a veteran launcher for the company, making its first launch in June of 2020 for the US Space Force’s GPS III constellation. The booster in total has launched 1 government mission (GPS III SV03), 1 commercial mission (TurkSat 5A), and 5 Starlink missions. This will be the first stage’s eighth mission and its first landing on a ground pad, rather than the more common droneship.

SpaceX Launch Weather (L-2 days)

With 2 days left until launch, the weather for Friday’s launch has not seen any changes. Two systems have been causing issues in the area but by Friday they will move north of the spaceport causing troublesome clouds around the Cape. Space Launch Delta 45 gives the probability of good weather for launch at 60% on Friday. The concerns for launch are cumulus clouds and a thick cloud layer.

The story is the same for Saturday’s backup window, with no changes from the L-3 report. Currently, we see a 70% probability of good launch day weather with the only concerns being cumulus and anvil clouds. Along with this, for both days there are no risks for upper-level winds or booster recovery weather.

