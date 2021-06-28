SpaceX will launch 88 satellites into a Sun-synchronous orbit around the Earth. This will be SpaceX’s second dedicated rideshare mission and host companies like Spaceflight Inc, ExoLaunch, and D-Orbit who will deploy the bulk of the payloads with their specialized deployment system. The Falcon 9 rocket will launch south, down the coast of Florida, and then the first stage will perform the first RTLS landing of 2021, back at LZ-1.

Date: Tuesday, June 29th, 2:56 p.m. EDT

Rocket: SpaceX Falcon 9 (B1060-8)

Launch Pad: SLC-40, Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida

Destination: Sun-synchronous Orbit

Landing Site: LZ-1, Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida

The Rocket

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket is the workhorse of commercial launches into Earth orbit. The partially reusable rocket is powered by 9 Merlin engines on the first stage and a single vacuum optimized Merlin on the second stage. The Falcon 9 has launched a total of 122 times with a 98% success rate, making it a highly trusted vehicle among the commercial, scientific, and defense sectors.

The Booster

Falcon 9 booster B1060 is a veteran launcher for the company, making its first launch in June of 2020 for the US Space Force’s GPS III constellation. The booster in total has launched 1 government mission (GPS III SV03), 1 commercial mission (TurkSat 5A), and 5 Starlink missions. This will be the first stage’s eighth mission and its first landing on a ground pad, rather than the more common droneship.

SpaceX Launch Weather (L-1 day)

With the new launch date comes the new launch weather report from Space Launch Delta 45. Today’s weather report shows favorable weather for tomorrow’s afternoon launch. While coastal showers are expected on the Space Coast in the morning, most of the thunderstorm activity will remain closer to central Florida. SLD 45 gives the probability of good launch weather at 80% with the main concerns being cumulus and anvil clouds from the inland thunderstorms.

For the backup launch opportunity on Wednesday, SLD 45 gives the same concerns for the weather but decreases the probability to 70% for good launch weather. Both days are looking to have good conditions for booster recovery, which will take place on LZ-1 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Friday, June 25th, 10:55 a.m. EDT: SpaceX has confirmed that it will launch 88 payloads next Tuesday. No launch time has been announced.

Targeting Tuesday, June 29 for launch of Transporter-2. This mission will launch 88 spacecraft to orbit and more customer mass than SpaceX’s previous dedicated rideshare mission — SpaceX (@SpaceX) June 25, 2021

Friday, June 25th, 8:39 a.m. EDT: HOS Briarwood, the temporary fairing recovery ship, has returned to Port Canaveral after the delay was announced. It takes the ship 2 days to reach the landing zone, this will be the ship to watch to see when Transporter-2 is back on.

Thursday, June 24th, 9:38 a.m. EDT: SpaceX announced on Thursday that they are delaying the launch for additional time for pre-launch check-outs. TUBspace, a payload on the mission, shared on social media that the launch will be delayed until as early as Monday, June 28th, the post was deleted soon after being published.

Team is taking additional time for pre-launch check outs ahead of the Transporter-2 mission; will announce new target launch date once confirmed — SpaceX (@SpaceX) June 24, 2021

