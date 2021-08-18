Space Explored 29: New SpaceX boats, continued Starliner issues, and more

This week on the Space Explored Podcast Seth Kurkowski and Zac Hall discuss SpaceX’s acquisition of new ships for fairing recovery and most likely droneship operations, Boeing’s continued issues with Starliner, and NASA’s Artemis program progression.
Seth Kurkowski @SethKurk
Zac Hall @apollozac
- Boeing stands down from current Starliner launch window, returning spacecraft to factory
- ‘Inspiration4 Miler’ is the one virtual run space fans can’t miss (yes, there’s a stellar swag bag)
- Elon Musk offers to help NASA with their delayed next-gen spacesuit program
- Scoop: SpaceX purchases and outfits two ships, potentially for fairing recovery
- ‘Where are my engines, Jeff?’ Ars investigates Blue Origin BE-4 engine delay for ULA Vulcan rocket
- Need your Inspiration4 fix? TIME feature on first SpaceX all-civilian mission to orbit has you covered
