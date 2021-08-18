Space Explored 29: New SpaceX boats, continued Starliner issues, and more

This week on the Space Explored Podcast Seth Kurkowski and Zac Hall discuss SpaceX’s acquisition of new ships for fairing recovery and most likely droneship operations, Boeing’s continued issues with Starliner, and NASA’s Artemis program progression.

