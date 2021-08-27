Next Launch: Astra attempting first payload to orbit on 4th Rocket 3 launch

Astra plans to launch their first commercial mission on top of their Rocket 3 vehicle. While the rocket has yet to reach orbit, the issue that caused the shortcoming was very minor and Astra is confident it will make it to orbit this time on this 4th launch. The payload on this mission will be the first of 2 demonstration missions for the US Space Force named STP-27AD1. This mission will be the companies first launch of the year.

Date: Friday, August 27th at 5:00 p.m. EDT

Rocket: Astra Rocket 3.3, LV0006

Payload: STP-27AD1, US Space Force

Launch Pad: Pad 3B, Pacific Spaceport Complex Kodiak Island, Alaska

Landing Site: Astra’s rocket will be expended into the Pacific Ocean.

About Astra’s Rocket 3.3

Astra’s unique rocket naming scheme is more similar to what you might see from software companies. Each rocket has been improved on so the second number continues to increase as launches progress. If this mission is successful there’s a possibility the incremental numbering of the rockets will stop since the company has switched to referring to the rockets in an LVXXXX naming scheme.

A successful hot fire test ensures a vehicle is ready for launch. Earlier this month on August 4, LV0006 completed its hot fire test, also known as a static test. Here's how it went: https://t.co/44SJy9roVM #AdAstra pic.twitter.com/VypqX1i0IU — Astra (@Astra) August 23, 2021

Astra’s Rocket 3 is a two-stage smallsat launcher that uses RP-1 (a rocket-grade kerosene) and liquid oxygen for its fuel. The first stage is powered by 5 Delphin engines and the second stage by a single Aether engine. The rocket can carry up to 150 kg to a 500 km sun-synchronous orbit. In total, the rocket has been tried to launch 3 times, all missing orbit because of some sort of issue but for this launch the company is confident will make orbit.

Two future versions of this rocket are planned to be developed out of their factory in California. Rocket 4 is intended to be an upgraded variant of Rocket 3, boasting up to 700 kg to orbit. While Rocket 5 is meant to be a version of Rocket 3 that can be used for suborbital point-to-point transportation of goods.

Friday, August 27th, 4:39 p.m. EDT: The countdown is entering a hold due to a software configuration issue. New T-0 time coming when resolved.

Friday, August 27th, 4:00 p.m. EDT: A new launch time of 5:00 p.m. EDT has been set for today’s launch.

