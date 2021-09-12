Next Launch: First operational Starlink launch from the west coast

On Monday, SpaceX plans to launch their first operational batch of Starlink satellites from their launch complex out of Vandenberg Space Force Base. While the official name of this mission is Starlink 2-1 the launch will not carry the 2.0 variants we’ve been waiting for. Instead, these will be 1.5 version satellites and the 2 refers to the “group 2” of Starlink satellites.

This will be the first SpaceX launch from the west coast since Sentinel 6 in November 2020. This will also be the first full batch of Starlink satellites to launch into a polar orbit. Starlink 2-1 will host the first use of the droneship Of Course I Still Love you on the west coast.

Date: Monday, September 13th, 11:55 p.m. EDT

Rocket: SpaceX Falcon 9 (B1049-10)

Payload: Starlink 2-1 (51 Starlink 1.5 satellites)

Launch Pad: SLC-4E, Vandenberg Space Force Base, California

Destination: 70-degree inclination orbit

Landing Site: Of Course I Still Love, Pacific Ocean

The Rocket

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket is the workhorse of commercial launches into Earth orbit. The partially reusable rocket is powered by 9 Merlin engines on the first stage and a single vacuum optimized Merlin on the second stage. The Falcon 9 has launched a total of 124 times with a 98% success rate, making it a highly trusted vehicle among the commercial, scientific, and defense sectors.

The Booster

Boster 1049 will be SpaceX’s second Falcon 9 booster to attempt 10 flights. This is a big milestone for Falcon 9s as this was the original lifespan for the rocket. Since then, Elon Musk has stated the repeated launches have had minimal effect on the booster, so SpaceX will keep relaunching them until they see some sort of failure. B1049’s first launch was Telstar 18V back in 2018. Since then the booster has launched a collection of Iridium satellites and 7 Starlink missions.

B1049 launching Starlink L25 from LC-39A in Florida. Credit: Jared Locke for Space Explored

Check back on launch day for live updates on SpaceX’s Starlink 2-1 launch.

Featured Image: Jared Locke

