Launch Thread: SpaceX to launch third ISS crew rotation mission for NASA

SpaceX’s third operational mission with NASA of their Crew Dragon vehicle, Crew-3, is planning to take flight early Halloween morning. This mission will carry four astronauts, three NASA and one ESA, to the International Space Station with additional supplies and experiments. Learn more about the launch and view updates on Crew-3’s status below.

Date: Friday, April 23nd, 5:49 AM EDT

Rocket: SpaceX’s Falcon 9 (B1067-2)

Capsule: Dragon Endurance (C210-1)

Crew Position Agency Raja Chari Commander NASA Thomas Marshburn Pilot NASA Kayla Barron Mission Specialist NASA Matthias Maurer Mission Specialist ESA

Launch Pad: LC-39A, Kennedy Space Center, Florida

Destination: International Space Station, Low Earth Orbit

Landing Site: Just Read The Instructions, Atlantic Ocean

The Capsule

SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft is a crew-rated variant of the Dragon 2 capsule used to shuttle cargo to the ISS as part of NASA’s Commercial Resupply Services contract. The first (uncrewed) Crew Dragon took flight in March of 2019 for a week-long test in space. This was followed by an in-flight abort test and crewed test flight before being certified by NASA.

The Dragon capsule, while initially designed to land propulsively, splashes down in the ocean under the descent of four parachutes and can be reused for future crewed missions.

Dragon Endurance

Crew Dragon Endurance is a brand new spacecraft built to meet the demand of commercially purchased missions. The members of Crew-3, being its maiden crew, got the chance to choose the capsule’s name, its original designation being C210. They choose the name to honor the hard work of the SpaceX and NASA teams getting them ready for their flight to space. The name also nods to the ship used by Sir Ernest Shackleton on his expedition to the Antarctic.

The Rocket

SpaceX will be launching the next crew to the ISS on their workhorse rocket, the Falcon 9. Nine Merlin engines power the rocket on the first stage and a single vacuum optimized Merlin engine on the second stage. The Falcon 9 became crew rated after the success of the DM-2 mission in 2020 and has launched to date 126 missions with a 98% success rate.

The Booster

SpaceX will be using a flight-proven booster again to launch Crew-3, B1067-2. This Falcon 9 booster first flew on CRS-22 back in June and landed successfully on the droneship Of Course I Still Love You. Now, B1067 will launch its first crewed mission on a similar trajectory, north-east, along the coastline of the United States.

B1067 returning from launch on droneship Of Course I Still Love You. Credit: Jared Locke / Space Explored

Local weather is looking very favorable for Crew-3’s early morning launch. Space Launch Delta 45 gives the probability of violation at 20%, with the main concerns being cumulus clouds and flight through precipitation. These are not a significant concern for launch, but there are some additional concerns stated.

SLD 45 puts a high risk for the ascent corridor condition. These additional risk conditions do not get calculated in the overall probability as they can change very quickly. However, if these conditions do not look to be improving in the coming days, a delay may be likely. Thus, again pushing another launch off Halloween.

For the 72-hour backup day, November 3, all weather conditions look excellent. The high-pressure system in Florida will stay in the area keeping the area primarily clear of large storms. Therefore, the probability for launch is also at 80% with no additional risk conditions.

Comeback on launch day for live updates on SpaceX’s Crew-3 launch.

Enjoy reading Space Explored?

Help others find us by following in Apple News and Google News. Be sure to check us out on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, join our Discord, join the discussion on our Reddit, and don’t forget the Space Explored podcast!