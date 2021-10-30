Launch Thread: SpaceX to launch third ISS crew rotation mission for NASA [Update: New launch date]

Due to weather along abort zones on the eastern US coast, Crew-3’s launch was postponed from October 31 to November 3.

SpaceX’s third operational mission with NASA of their Crew Dragon vehicle, Crew-3, is planning to take flight early Halloween morning. This mission will carry four astronauts, three NASA and one ESA, to the International Space Station with additional supplies and experiments. Learn more about the launch and view updates on Crew-3’s status below.

Date: Wednesday, November 3, 1:10 a.m. EDT

Rocket: SpaceX’s Falcon 9 (B1067-2)

Capsule: Dragon Endurance (C210-1)

Crew Position Agency Raja Chari Commander NASA Thomas Marshburn Pilot NASA Kayla Barron Mission Specialist NASA Matthias Maurer Mission Specialist ESA

Launch Pad: LC-39A, Kennedy Space Center, Florida

Destination: International Space Station, Low Earth Orbit

Landing Site: Just Read The Instructions, Atlantic Ocean

The Capsule

SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft is a crew-rated variant of the Dragon 2 capsule used to shuttle cargo to the ISS as part of NASA’s Commercial Resupply Services contract. The first (uncrewed) Crew Dragon took flight in March of 2019 for a week-long test in space. This was followed by an in-flight abort test and crewed test flight before being certified by NASA.

The Dragon capsule, while initially designed to land propulsively, splashes down in the ocean under the descent of four parachutes and can be reused for future crewed missions.

Dragon Endurance

Crew Dragon Endurance is a brand new spacecraft built to meet the demand of commercially purchased missions. The members of Crew-3, being its maiden crew, got the chance to choose the capsule’s name, its original designation being C210. They choose the name to honor the hard work of the SpaceX and NASA teams getting them ready for their flight to space. The name also nods to the ship used by Sir Ernest Shackleton on his expedition to the Antarctic.

The Rocket

SpaceX will be launching the next crew to the ISS on their workhorse rocket, the Falcon 9. Nine Merlin engines power the rocket on the first stage and a single vacuum optimized Merlin engine on the second stage. The Falcon 9 became crew rated after the success of the DM-2 mission in 2020 and has launched to date 126 missions with a 98% success rate.

The Booster

SpaceX will be using a flight-proven booster again to launch Crew-3, B1067-2. This Falcon 9 booster first flew on CRS-22 back in June and landed successfully on the droneship Of Course I Still Love You. Now, B1067 will launch its first crewed mission on a similar trajectory, north-east, along the coastline of the United States.

B1067 returning from launch on droneship Of Course I Still Love You. Credit: Jared Locke / Space Explored

The second weather report from Space Launch Delta 45 shows excellent local weather around the spaceport for launch but continues to show delay threats from conditions further away. SLD 45 gives Crew-3 an 80% chance of good launch weather but has added more additional concerns not included in that value.

Included from yesterday is a high risk for ascent corridor recovery concerns. This concern includes the abort zone along the eastern coastline and near Ireland. This will be the biggest concern going into launch as a large percentage of these zones need to have good weather to crew recovery if an abort is required.

SLD 45 added two more concerns to the list, including booster recovery weather and solar activity. Crew-3’s booster will most likely attempt to land in some pretty rough seas with the current weather system pushing storms into the Atlantic Ocean. While SpaceX has still launched with bad landing weather in the past, current SpaceX needs these boosters to land and return as flight-proven Falcon 9s are essential to the company’s manifest. On top of all these concerns, an electromagnetic storm from a coronal mass ejection is expected to hit Earth around the same time of launch.

Now that we are done with that let us talk about the ever more relevant backup day for Crew-3. The backup window for launch will be a 72-hour delay, a somewhat longer than usual delay compared to past launches. The weather looks excellent for November 3, with an 80% chance of good conditions and no additional risks.

The next SLD 45 weather report is expected tomorrow morning.

Comeback on launch day for live updates on SpaceX’s Crew-3 launch.

