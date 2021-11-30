Launch Thread: SpaceX to launch another batch of Starlink V1.5 satellites [U: TFRs canceled]

This week SpaceX is preparing to launch a fresh branch of 53 Starlink satellites on top of its Falcon 9 rocket. This is the second Starlink mission to launch from Florida’s Space Coast since SpaceX completed its original orbital shell on Starlink L28 in May. The name, Starlink 4-3, stands for it being the third launch of the fourth orbital shell of satellites. Although 4-2 hasn’t launched yet, the names are set up well before the launch takes place. This shell will contain 336 satellites at an orbit of 560 km.

Launch Date: Wednesday, December 1, 6:20 p.m. EST

Rocket: SpaceX’s Falcon 9

Payload: 53 Starlink V1.5 satellites

Launch Pad: SLC-40, Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida

Destination: Low Earth Orbit

Landing Site: A Shortfall of Gravitas, Atlantic Ocean

The Rocket

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket is the workhorse of commercial launches into Earth orbit. The partially reusable rocket is powered by nine Merlin engines on the first stage and a single vacuum optimized Merlin on the second stage. The Falcon 9 has launched a total of 129 times with a 98% success rate, making it a highly trusted vehicle among the commercial, scientific, and defense sectors.

The Booster

Currently, it is unknown which booster will fly this mission. Usually, SpaceX uses Falcon 9 boosters that have to flow the most to test their reliability.

Starlink 4-3 weather report

The weather looks perfect for SpaceX’s next Starlink launch with a greater than 90% probability of good launch conditions – something we don’t see often. The only possible concern is cumulus clouds, but that is a tiny chance.

Flight restrictions canceled for December 1 and 2 meaning most likly delay is coming.

Featured Image: Jared Locke / Space Explored

