Space Explored Podcast 37: Elon Musk’s SpaceX Bankruptcy email, and more space news

This week Seth and Derek discuss Elon Musk’s email to SpaceX employees asking for help fixing Raptor development issues back in Hawthorne. They also talk about how this email shows the importance of Starship to the survival of Starlink. Finally, they wrap up with the first National Space Council meeting of President Biden’s term and Neutron’s announcement.
- President Biden sets new role for National Space Council with five new members
- SpaceX plans to build ‘several million’ Starlink user terminals per year, V2 satellite launches reliant on Starship
- Elon Musk says SpaceX could face ‘genuine risk of bankruptcy’ from Starship engine production
- Rare look inside the nosecone of SpaceX’s latest rocket [Video]
- Rocket Lab’s Peter Beck shows off new shiny Electron, praises reusability
- Major Neutron announcement coming December 2, says Rocket Lab
