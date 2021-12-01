Space Explored Podcast 37: Elon Musk’s SpaceX Bankruptcy email, and more space news

This week Seth and Derek discuss Elon Musk’s email to SpaceX employees asking for help fixing Raptor development issues back in Hawthorne. They also talk about how this email shows the importance of Starship to the survival of Starlink. Finally, they wrap up with the first National Space Council meeting of President Biden’s term and Neutron’s announcement.

Follow

Seth Kurkowski @SethKurk

Derek Wise @derekiswise

Read More

More Space Explored Podcast Episodes

Listen to more 9to5 podcasts

Enjoy reading Space Explored?

Help others find us by following in Apple News and Google News. Be sure to check us out on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, join our Discord, join the discussion on our Reddit, and don’t forget the Space Explored podcast!