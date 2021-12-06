Launch Thread: SpaceX to launch NASA’s newest observatory

NASA‘s Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer (IXPE) will launch this week on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. Initially, it was assigned to fly on a Northrop Grumman Pegasus rocket, but it was moved to SpaceX to save on launch costs. IXPE’s three identical telescopes will study the polarization of cosmic X-rays. Its mission will be to map out the magnetic fields of black holes, neutron stars, pulsars, supernova remnants, magnetars, quasars, and active galactic nuclei. The total cost of IXPE and its two-year planned mission is $188 million.

Launch Date: Thursday, December 9, 1:00 – 2:30 a.m. EST

Rocket: SpaceX’s Falcon 9 (1061-5)

Payload: NASA’s Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer

Launch Pad: LC-39A, Kennedy Space Center, Florida

Destination: Low Earth Orbit

Landing Site: Just Read the Instructions, Atlantic Ocean

The Rocket

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket is the workhorse of commercial launches into Earth orbit. The partially reusable rocket is powered by nine Merlin engines on the first stage and a single vacuum optimized Merlin on the second stage. The Falcon 9 has launched a total of 130 times with a 98% success rate, making it a highly trusted vehicle among the commercial, scientific, and defense sectors.

The Booster

B1061 made its launch debut in November of 2020, sending SpaceX’s first operational crew mission for NASA to the International Space Station. It then continued to make history by launching Crew-2 six months later, the first time a flight-proven booster launched humans. Since those two historic flights, B1061 has made two more launches – SXM-8 in June and CRS-23 in August.

NASA IXPE launch weather

Space Launch Delta 45 gives a pretty good weather report for Thursday’s launch attempt of NASA’s IXPE mission by SpaceX. The current good weather probability for IXPE is 80%, with the primary concerns being cumulus clouds and a thick cloud layer. This is due to a weak boundary that will linger near the spaceport. This boundary also affects booster recovery weather, with a low-moderate report mark. In addition, upper-level wind shear is also marked as low-moderate.

For the 24-hour backup day, the same concerns persist with the same probability and cause. However, the additional risk criteria have been marked down to low for booster recovery and upper-level winds.

We expect the next weather report to come out tomorrow (December 7) morning.

NASA IXPE launch live blog

December 5 (L-3 days) weather report: 70% potential GO Low-Moderate booster recovery weather



