Live Blog: Updates on NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope historic launch

-
SpaceflightNASAJames Webb telescopeArianespaceariane 5

Early tomorrow morning, while those who celebrate Christmas will be busy opening gifts, NASA and Arianespace will be launching the most powerful space telescope ever built. Check before for updates on this once-in-a-generation launch.

What is launching and how do we watch it?

Check out our launch spotlight and how to watch articles for details about the Webb and how to find a launch stream.

James Webb launch weather

According to a weather briefing in French Guiana, the weather for tomorrow morning’s launch looks favorable. However, the launch site is a tropical area, so that, of course, can change quickly. Therefore, we won’t know for certain if the weather is GO until closer to liftoff.

James Webb Space Telescope live launch updates

Come back early Christmas morning for updates on launch time and events.

Enjoy reading Space Explored?

Help others find us by following in Apple News and Google News. Be sure to check us out on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, join our Discord, join the discussion on our Reddit, and don’t forget the Space Explored podcast!

Guides

NASA

NASA opened for business on October 1, 1958, tasked with handling space exploration and aeronautics research in the United States.

James Webb telescope

Arianespace ariane 5

About the Author

How to watch NASA's James Webb Space Telescope launch
Launch Spotlight: Arianespace to launch NASA’s Ja...
Hardware issue delays launch of NASA’s JWST
Launch Thread: Starlink launches to return to Florida c...
NASA’s DART launches, new shiny Electron booster,...
How to watch SpaceX's Crew-3 launch to the ISS
Google and NASA partner up to create James Webb Space T...
Live: SpaceX launching Crew-3 to the ISS for NASA
Show More Comments