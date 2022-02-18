[U: L-2 Weather]Launch Spotlight: SpaceX to launch more Starlink satellites from Florida

SpaceX is preparing to launch the Starlink Group 4-8 mission from SLC-40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The launch is scheduled for 11:13 a.m. EST on February 20, 2022.

Launch Date: Sunday, February 20, 11:13 a.m. EST

Rocket: SpaceX Falcon 9 (10XX-XX)

Payload: Starlink satellites

Launch Pad: SLC-40, Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida

Destination: Low Earth Orbit

Landing Site: A Shortfall Of Gravitas, Atlantic Ocean

The Mission

Starlink Group 4-8 is the latest launch that will carry SpaceX Starlink satellites to a polar orbit from Florida. This mission follows news that SpaceX lost at least 40 Starlink satellites launched on the previous Starlink mission.

What is the Falcon 9?

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket is the workhorse of commercial launches into Earth orbit. Nine Merlin engines power the partially reusable rocket on the first stage and a single vacuum optimized Merlin on the second stage. The Falcon 9 has launched a total of 139 times with a 98% success rate, making it a highly trusted vehicle among the commercial, scientific, and defense sectors.

The Booster

We do not currently know which booster will fly the Starlink Group 4-8 mission. We will update this post once we have confirmation.

The Weather

Feb 20, 2022 90% GO

Primary Concern(s): Liftoff Winds Cumulus Clouds

Risks: Upper-Level Wind Shear – Low-Mod Booster Recovery Weather – Low-Mod

24-Hour Delay 90% GO

Primary Concern(s): Cumulus Clouds

Risks: Booster Recovery Weather – Moderate

Last Updated: Feb. 18, 12:00 p.m. EST

Where to watch?

You can find coverage of Wednesday’s launch on SpaceX’s YouTube channel. The live stream will usually go live about 15 minutes before liftoff and will offer the best views of the launch. We will embed the stream here once it is published.

Featured Image: Jared Locke for SpaceExplored.com

