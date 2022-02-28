Launch Spotlight: Starlink Group 4-9 – SpaceX set to launch new batch of Starlink satellites

SpaceX is set to launch a Falcon 9 from LC-39A at Kennedy Space Center in Florida on March 3, 2022, at 9:32 a.m. EST. This launch will carry a new batch of Starlink satellites to 53.2° inclination orbit.
Launch Overview
Launch Date: March 3 2022, 9:32 a.m. EST
Payload: Starlink Satellites
Rocket: SpaceX Falcon 9 (B1060-11)
Launch Pad: LC-39A, Kennedy Space Center, Florida
Destination: Low Earth Orbit
Landing Site: Just Read The Instructions, Atlantic Ocean
The Mission
SpaceX will launch a new batch of Starlink satellites to orbit. These satellites are a part of the fourth shell of satellites. This launch will fly into a 53.2° inclination orbit out of Florida.
What is the Falcon 9?
SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket is the workhorse of commercial launches into Earth orbit. Nine Merlin engines power the partially reusable rocket on the first stage and a single vacuum optimized Merlin on the second stage. The Falcon 9 has launched a total of 141 times with a 98% success rate, making it a highly trusted vehicle among the commercial, scientific, and defense sectors.
The Booster
B1060-11 is set to launch the Starlink Group 4-9 mission.
B1060 Flight Log
- GPS III SV03
- Starlink V1.0 L11
- Starlink V1.0 L14
- Turksat-5A
- Starlink V1.0 L18
- Starlink V1.0 L22
- Starlink V1.0 L24
- SpaceX Transporter-2
- Starlink Group 4-3
- Starlink Group 4-6
The Weather
February 25, 2022
- 90% GO
- Primary Concern(s):
- Cumulus Clouds
- Risk(s):
- All Low Risks
24-hour Delay
- 90% GO
- Primary Concern(s):
- Cumulus Clouds
- Risk(s):
- Booster Recovery Weather – Moderate
Last Updated: Feb. 27, 9:30 p.m. EST
Where to watch?
You can find coverage of Wednesday’s launch on SpaceX’s YouTube channel. The live stream will usually go live about 15 minutes before liftoff and will offer the best views of the launch. We will embed the stream once it is published.
Featured Image: Starlink Group 4-7 – Jared Locke for SpaceExplored.com
Enjoy reading Space Explored?
Help others find us by following in Apple News and Google News. Be sure to check us out on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, join our Discord, and don’t forget the Space Explored podcast!