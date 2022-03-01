Launch Spotlight: Starlink Group 4-9 – SpaceX set to launch new batch of Starlink satellites

SpaceX is set to launch a Falcon 9 from LC-39A at Kennedy Space Center in Florida on March 3, 2022, at 9:32 a.m. EST. This launch will carry a new batch of Starlink satellites to 53.2° inclination orbit.

Launch Overview

Launch Date: March 3 2022, 9:32 a.m. EST

Payload: Starlink Satellites

Rocket: SpaceX Falcon 9 (B1060-11)

Launch Pad: LC-39A, Kennedy Space Center, Florida

Destination: Low Earth Orbit

Landing Site: Just Read The Instructions, Atlantic Ocean

The Mission

SpaceX will launch a new batch of Starlink satellites to orbit. These satellites are a part of the fourth shell of satellites. This launch will fly into a 53.2° inclination orbit out of Florida.

What is the Falcon 9?

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket is the workhorse of commercial launches into Earth orbit. Nine Merlin engines power the partially reusable rocket on the first stage and a single vacuum optimized Merlin on the second stage. The Falcon 9 has launched a total of 141 times with a 98% success rate, making it a highly trusted vehicle among the commercial, scientific, and defense sectors.

The Booster

B1060-11 is set to launch the Starlink Group 4-9 mission.

B1060 Flight Log

  • GPS III SV03
  • Starlink V1.0 L11
  • Starlink V1.0 L14
  • Turksat-5A
  • Starlink V1.0 L18
  • Starlink V1.0 L22
  • Starlink V1.0 L24
  • SpaceX Transporter-2
  • Starlink Group 4-3
  • Starlink Group 4-6

The Weather

February 25, 2022

  • 90% GO
  • Primary Concern(s):
    • Cumulus Clouds
  • Risk(s):
    • All Low Risks

24-hour Delay

  • 90% GO
  • Primary Concern(s):
    • Cumulus Clouds
  • Risk(s):
    • All Low Risks

Last Updated: Mar. 1, 9:45 a.m. EST

Read the full forecast here

Where to watch?

You can find coverage of Wednesday’s launch on SpaceX’s YouTube channel. The live stream will usually go live about 15 minutes before liftoff and will offer the best views of the launch. We will embed the stream once it is published.

Featured Image: Starlink Group 4-7 – Jared Locke for SpaceExplored.com

