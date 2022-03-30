Launch Spotlight: Transporter-4 – SpaceX is set to launch new batch of rideshare payloads

SpaceX is set to launch a Falcon 9 from SLC-40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on April 1, 2022, at 12:24 p.m. EDT. This launch will carry a batch of 40 rideshare payloads to a Sun-Synchronous Orbit.

Launch Overview

Launch Date: April 1, 2022, 12:24 p.m. EDT

Payload: 40 Rideshare Satellites

Rocket: SpaceX Falcon 9 (B1061-7)

Launch Pad: SLC-40, Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida

Destination: Sun-Synchronous Orbit

Landing Site: Just Read The Instructions, Atlantic Ocean

The Mission

SpaceX will launch a new batch of 40 rideshare payloads to a Sun-Synchronous Orbit. They range from cubesats, picosats, hosted payloads, and an orbital transfer vehicle.

What is the Falcon 9?

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket is the workhorse of commercial launches into Earth orbit. Nine Merlin engines power the partially reusable rocket on the first stage and a single vacuum optimized Merlin on the second stage. The Falcon 9 has launched a total of 145 times with a 98% success rate, making it a highly trusted vehicle among the commercial, scientific, and defense sectors.

The Booster

B1061-7 is set to launch the Transporter-4 mission. The following is the flight log for this booster.

B1061 Flight Log

  • SpaceX Crew-1
  • SpaceX Crew-2
  • SXM-8
  • CRS-23
  • IXPE
  • Starlink Group 4-7

The Weather

April 1, 2022

  • 40% GO
  • Primary Concern(s):
    • Cumulus Clouds
    • Electric Field Rule
    • Thick Clouds
  • Risk(s):
    • All Risks Low

24-hour Delay

  • 40% GO
  • Primary Concern(s):
    • Cumulus Clouds
    • Electric Field Rule
    • Thick Clouds
  • Risk(s):
    • Upper Level Winds – Low to Moderate

Last Updated: Mar. 30, 9:50 a.m. EDT

Read the full forecast here

Where to watch?

You can find coverage of Wednesday’s launch on SpaceX’s YouTube channel. The live stream will usually go live about 15 minutes before liftoff and will offer the best views of the launch. We will embed the stream here once it is published.

Featured Image: Transporter-3 – Jared Locke for SpaceExplored.com

