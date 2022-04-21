Launch Spotlight: Starlink Group 4-14 – SpaceX set to launch a new batch of Starlink satellites

Jared Locke -
SpaceX is set to launch a Falcon 9 from SLC-40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on April 21, 2022, at 1:51 p.m. EDT. This launch will carry a new batch of 53 Starlink satellites to a 53.2° inclination orbit.

Launch Overview

Launch Date: April 21, 2022, 1:51 p.m. EDT

Payload: 53 Starlink Satellites

Rocket: SpaceX Falcon 9 (B1060-12)

Launch Pad: SLC-40, Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida

Destination: Low Earth Orbit

Landing Site: Just Read The Instruction, Atlantic Ocean

The Mission

SpaceX will launch a new batch of 53 Starlink satellites to orbit. These satellites are a part of the fourth shell of satellites. This launch will fly into a 53.2° inclination orbit out of Florida.

What is the Falcon 9?

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket is the workhorse of commercial launches into Earth orbit. Nine Merlin engines power the partially reusable rocket on the first stage and a single vacuum optimized Merlin on the second stage. The Falcon 9 has launched a total of 148 times with a 98% success rate, making it a highly trusted vehicle among the commercial, scientific, and defense sectors.

The Booster

B1060-12 will be launching the Starlink Group 4-14 mission. This will be the second 12th flight booster.

B1060 Flight Log

  • GPS III SV03
  • Starlink V1.0 L11
  • Starlink V1.0 L14
  • Turksat-5A
  • Starlink V1.0 L18
  • Starlink V1.0 L22
  • Starlink V1.0 L24
  • SpaceX Transporter-2
  • Starlink Group 4-3
  • Starlink Group 4-6
  • Starlink Group 4-9

The Weather

April 21, 2022

  • 70% GO
  • Primary Concern(s):
    • Liftoff Winds
  • Risk(s):
    • All Risks Low

24-hour Delay

  • 50% GO
  • Primary Concern(s):
    • Liftoff Winds
  • Risk(s):
    • All Risks Low

Last Updated: Apr. 20, 9:50 a.m. EDT

Read the full forecast here

Where to watch?

You can find coverage of Wednesday’s launch on SpaceX’s YouTube channel. The live stream will usually go live about 15 minutes before liftoff and will offer the best views of the launch.

Featured Image: Transporter-2 – Jared Locke for SpaceExplored.com

