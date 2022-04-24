Launch Spotlight: Crew-4 – SpaceX prepares to launch four astronauts to the ISS on new Dragon

SpaceX is poised to launch a Falcon 9 from LC-39A at Kennedy Space Center in Florida on April 27, 2022, at 3:52 a.m. EDT. This launch will carry four astronauts, three NASA and one ESA, to the International Space Station for Expedition 68.

Launch Overview

Launch Date: April 27, 2022, 3:52 a.m. EDT

Payload: Crew Dragon Freedom

Rocket: SpaceX Falcon 9 (B1067-4)

Launch Pad: LC-39A, Kennedy Space Center, Florida

Destination: International Space Station

Landing Site: A Shortfall of Gravitas, Atlantic Ocean

The Mission

The SpaceX Crew-4 mission will carry four astronauts to the International Space Station for Expedition 68. Three of the astronauts are from NASA with the fourth being an ESA astronaut. Below is a list of the crew and their role in the Crew-4 mission.

  • Kjell Lindgren – Spacecraft Commander – NASA
  • [Robert] Bob Himes – Pilot – NASA
  • Samantha Cristoforetti – Mission Specialist 1 – ESA
  • Jessica Watkins – Mission Specialist 2 – NASA

What is the Falcon 9?

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket is the workhorse of commercial launches into Earth orbit. Nine Merlin engines power the partially reusable rocket on the first stage and a single vacuum optimized Merlin on the second stage. The Falcon 9 has launched a total of 149 times with a 98% success rate, making it a highly trusted vehicle among the commercial, scientific, and defense sectors.

The Booster

B1067-4 is set to launch the Crew-4 mission. The following is the flight log for this booster.

B1067 Flight Log

  • CRS-22
  • Crew-3
  • Turksat-5B

The Weather

April 27, 2022

  • 90% GO
  • Primary Concern(s):
    • Cumulus Clouds
    • Flight Through Rain
  • Risk(s):
    • All Risks Low

24-hour Delay

  • TBA% GO
  • Primary Concern(s):
    • Cumulus Clouds
    • Flight Through Rain
  • Risk(s):
    • Ascent Cooridor Weather – Low-Mod

Last Updated: Apr. 24, 11:25 a.m. EDT

Read the full forecast here

Where to watch?

You can find coverage of Saturday’s launch on SpaceX’s YouTube channel. The live stream will usually go live about 15 minutes before liftoff and will offer the best views of the launch. NASA will also be streaming this launch on its YouTube channel.

Featured Image: Crew-4 Rollout – NASA/Joel Kowsky

