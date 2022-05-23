Launch Spotlight: Transporter-5 – SpaceX set to launch new batch of rideshare satellites to space

SpaceX is set to launch a Falcon 9 from SLC-40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on May 25, 2022, at 2:25 p.m. EDT. This launch will carry a new batch of rideshare satellites to a Sun-synchronous orbit.

Launch Overview Launch Date: May 25, 2022, 2:25 p.m. EDT Payload: Rideshare Satellites Rocket: SpaceX Falcon 9 (B1061-8) Launch Pad: SLC-40, Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida Destination: Sun-Synchronous Orbit Landing Site: LZ-1, Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida

The Mission

SpaceX is set to launch a new batch of rideshare satellites to orbit. This is the fifth launch of the Transporter program, which aims to provide low-cost access to space for smaller satellites and customers. They will be launched into a Sun-Synchronous Orbit out of Florida with a landing back at LZ-1.

What is the Falcon 9? SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket is the workhorse of commercial launches into Earth orbit. Nine Merlin engines power the partially reusable rocket on the first stage and a single vacuum optimized Merlin on the second stage. The Falcon 9 has launched a total of 155 times with a 98% success rate, making it a highly trusted vehicle among the commercial, scientific, and defense sectors.

The Booster

B1061-8 will be launching the Transporter-5 mission. This will be the eighth flight of this booster.

The Weather May 25, 2022 80% GO

Primary Concern(s): Cumulus Clouds Anvil Clouds

Risk(s): All Risks Low

24-hour Delay 60% GO

Primary Concern(s): Cumulus Clouds Anvil Clouds

Risk(s): All Risks Low



Read the full forecast here Last Updated: May 23, 5:30 p.m. EDT

Where to watch?

You can find coverage of Wednesday’s launch on SpaceX’s YouTube channel. The live stream will usually go live about 15 minutes before liftoff and will offer the best views of the launch. We will embed the launch stream here once it is published.

Featured Image: Transporter-3 – Jared Locke for SpaceExplored.com

