NASA to give DART update next week

After about 15 days since DART deliberately crashed into an asteroid, NASA is now set to hold a press conference to brief the public on the mission and its success in redirecting.

On Friday, the space agency announced that it will brief the public next week to discuss its DART (Double Asteroid Redirection Test) mission that successfully collided with Dimorphos on September 26.

The media briefing is scheduled for 2 p.m. EDT, Tuesday, Oct. 11. You watch the event live on NASA TV and the agency’s website.

DART mission spacecraft crashing into Dimorphos on September 26.

According to NASA, the event participants include leaders from NASA, the ISA (Italian Space Agency), and the DART mission team. It wouldn’t be surprising to see NASA’s administrator Bill Nelson in attendance, and maybe even US Vice President Kalama Harris, given the significance of the mission as she chairs the National Space Council.

What to expect

It’s likely we’ll hear more about the data that NASA has collected from the impact test and how it plans to use it in the future. Most importantly, I expect NASA to reveal how effective the collision was and whether they think it still stands as a viable method for defending Earth. Until then, we’ll just have to wait and see.

What is DART?

If you’ve been out of the news lately, the Double Asteroid Redirection Test, or DART, was “the first-ever mission dedicated to investigating and demonstrating one method of asteroid deflection by changing an asteroid’s motion in space through kinetic impact,” states NASA.

Illustration of how DART’s impact will alter the orbit of Dimorphos along with Didymos.

Credit: Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory

The DART mission launched in November last year and took about ten months to catch up and collide with its target. A moonlet called Dimorphos of the non-Earth threatening asteroid Didymos located approximately 6.8 million miles from Earth.

On September 26, DART flew directly into Dimorphos at 15,000 miles per hour (24,000 kph) in an attempt to change its orbit within the Didymos binary asteroid system.

But why not send the spacecraft hurtling toward the large asteroid itself? Well, a few reasons.

Scientists predict that by crashing into the smaller moonlet orbiting the larger asteroid Didymos, they can more significantly change its orbit through the gravitational pull that the moonlet has. The slightest change in the moonlet’s orbiting motion can offset the Didymos’ path.