When is the next SpaceX Falcon Heavy Launch?

What do you get when you take three Falcon 9 boosters and strap them together? Well, a Falcon Heavy of course. Right now, the most powerful rocket (we won’t be able to say that for much longer), SpaceX doesn’t get to launch it often, but when they do, everyone wants to see The next Falcon Heavy launch scheduled for November 1 at 9:41 a.m. EDT from LC-39A at Kennedy Space Center.

The next SpaceX Falcon Heavy launch is USSF-44

Not to be mistaken for a Delta IV Heavy launch NROL-44 that also launched a DoD satellite and caused many sleepless nights for media on the Space Coast. The next Falcon Heavy launch of USSF-44 is launching an undisclosed primary payload and secondary micro-satellites for the United States Space Force.

While the Falcon 9 is known for its high launch cadence, it will only be SpaceX’s fourth Falcon Heavy launch since it debuted in February 2018. SpaceX’s next Falcon Heavy launch will feature its iconic dual booster landings at LZ-1 and LZ-2 on Cape Canaveral Space Force Station like the past three. However, what will be unique is for the first time since 2020 (Dragon Inflight Abort), we will not see any grid fins or landing legs on a booster as the center core will be expended. The last time we saw SpaceX purposefully expend a Falcon 9 booster was for AMOS-17 in 2019. The naked Falcon Heavy core booster is due to the need for the extra push to inject the payloads into geostationary orbit directly.

Dual Falcon Heavy booster landings after debut launch in 2018. Credit: SpaceX

How to watch SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy launch

Like all previous SpaceX launches, we expect to see full coverage of the Falcon Heavy launch through the company’s YouTube channel. There will likely be two streams, one with a host and plenty of views of the rocket and another with launch control audio and a clean pad feed. Both will begin sometime before the launch on Tuesday. What we don’t know is when these streams will start. SpaceX’s coverage for uncrewed Falcon 9 rockets has usually begun around T-five minutes, but with this being a rare launch, they could change that.

List of previous launches

Mission Name Launch Date Notes Falcon Heavy Demo February 6, 2018 Launched Elon Musk’s Tesla Roadster into a heliocentric orbit near Mars. Both side boosters landed successfully at LZ-1 and 2, but the center’s drone ship landing failed. Arabsat-6A April 11, 2019 First Falcon Heavy to use Block 5 boosters, the side boosters landed successfully, but the center core’s drone ship landing failed again. STP-2 June 25, 2019 The first night launch of the Falcon Heavy, launched a plethora of satellites into orbit, including Lightsail-2. The landing outcomes remained the same as in previous attempts.