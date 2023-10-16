 Skip to main content

How many rockets has SpaceX launched so far in 2023?

Avatar for Seth Kurkowski  | Oct 16 2023 - 11:45 am PT
5 Comments
Credit: SpaceX

SpaceX is aiming to launch 100 rockets this year, another big increase from what the company did in 2022. That will mean they will have to launch on average every three to four days. Will SpaceX be able to pull it off? Keep track below of all of SpaceX’s 2023 launches.

How many rockets has SpaceX launched in 2023?

So far, SpaceX has launched 74 rockets in 2023, 69 Falcon 9s, four Falcon Heavies, and one Starship.

SpaceX 2023 launches at a glance

Starship not included in success and launch rates.

Number of launches: 74 (Falcon 9: 69, Falcon Heavy: 4, Starship: 1)

Non-Starlink launches: 28

Launch success rate: 100%

Launch rate: 3.92 days (Needed for 100 launches: 3.65 or lower)

East Coast launches: 52 (LC-39A: 11, SLC-40: 41)

Gulf Coast launches: 1 (Starbase)

West Coast launches: 21 (SLC-4E)

Total payload mass: ~903,710 kg (Not including classified and rideshare missions, or crew)

Total crew: 12 (Government: 10, Commercial: 2)

Landings at a glance

Starship not included

Number of landings: 75

Landing success rate: 100%

Ground landings: 15 (LZ-1: 8, LZ-2: 3, LZ-4: 4)

Droneship landings: 60 (OCISLY: 17, JRTI: 21, ASOG: 22)

The year of the heavy

USSF-67 lifting off. Image: Jared Sanders / Space Explored

In 2023 we expect a total of five Falcon Heavy launches, the most ever attempted by SpaceX. The once king of launchers, dethroned by NASA’s Space Launch System, is still the most powerful commercial rocket on the market, until Starship comes online. It was first launched in 2018, showing off what it could do by throwing Elon Musk’s Tesla Roadster in orbit around the Sun, close to Mars’ orbit. Since then, it has only launched five times, the most recent being in January 2023.

SpaceX was selected for 40% of the Space Force’s National Security Space Launch Phase 2 contract, and the company began launching those missions on Falcon Heavies late last year. Another NSSL mission is slated to take place in April, with three more commercially purchased heavy rockets rounding out the year from ViaSat, EchoStar, and NASA.

SpaceX could push record for most crewed flights yet

In 2021 and 2020, SpaceX launched three crewed flights on its Falcon 9 rocket with Crew Dragon spacecraft, two for NASA and one commercial. This year SpaceX could break that record with likely four but maybe even five or six crewed flights. Two of those flights will be NASA crew rotations to the International Space Station, Crew-6 and Crew-7. Another will be Polaris Dawn, the first mission of the Polaris Program, and will demonstrate SpaceX’s first spacewalk. That launch is slated no earlier than March 2023.

Ax-1’s Dragon at LC-39A ahead of launch. Image: Derek Wise / Space Explored

The wild card for how big this new record would be will be Axiom missions. Last year we saw Axiom 1 launch with four commercial astronauts to research on the ISS alongside government astronauts. In 2023, SpaceX could launch up to three Axiom missions. However, we only know crew and date details for Axiom 2. Axiom 2 is set to launch former NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson, former race car driver John Schoffner, and two unknown crew members from Saudi Arabia no earlier than May.

Debut of Starship rocket on the horizon

Somewhere on the horizon is the first orbital launch of SpaceX’s Starship rocket in 2023. (This happened) Of course, more testing is required, and who knows what needs to be done to get the FAA’s approval but with the green light given to proceed after the FAA’s environmental review, SpaceX is focused on getting one launched.

I think if SpaceX could get its first Starship launched in the first half of 2023, more launches could come in the second half. However, with all Starship news, we will see what happens when it actually happens and not a moment sooner.

A fully stacked Starship rocket at SpaceX’s Starbase facility in South Texas. Image: Seth Kurkowski / Space Explored

List of SpaceX launches in 2023

Date (UTC)MissionRocket / Booster(s)Launch PadLanding
January 3Transporter-6Falcon 9 (B1060.15)SLC-40LZ-1
January 10OneWeb 16Falcon 9 (B1076.2)SLC-40LZ-1
January 15USSF-67Falcon Heavy (B1070,
B1064.2, B1065.2)		LC-39ALZ-1 & 2
January 18GPS III-06
(Amelia Earhart)		Falcon 9 (B1077.2)SLC-40ASOG
January 19Starlink Group 2-4Falcon 9 (B1075.1)SLC-4EOCISLY
January 26Starlink Group 5-2Falcon 9 (B1067.9)SLC-40JRTI
January 31Starlink Group 2-6Falcon 9 (B1071.7)SLC-4EOCISLY
February 2Starlink Group 5-3Falcon 9 (B1069.5)LC-39AASOG
February 6Amazonas NexusFalcon 9 (B1073.6)SLC-40JRTI
February 12Starlink Group 5-4Falcon 9 (B1062.12)SLC-40ASOG
February 17Starlink Group 2-5Falcon 9 (B1063.9)SLC-4EOCISLY
February 18Inmarsat-6 F2Falcon 9 (B1077.3)SLC-40JRTI
February 27Starlink Group 6-1Falcon 9 (B1076.3)SLC-40ASOG
March 2Crew-6
(Endeavour)		Falcon 9 (B1078.1)LC-39AJRTI
March 3Starlink Group 2-7Falcon 9 (B1061.12)SLC-4EOCISLY
March 9OneWeb 17Falcon 9 (B1062.13)SLC-40LZ-1
March 15SpaceX CRS-27
(C209.3)		Falcon 9 (B1073.7)LC-39AASOG
March 17Starlink Group 2-8Falcon 9 (B1071.8)SLC-4EOCISLY
March 17SES-18 & 19Falcon 9 (B1069.6)SLC-40JRTI
March 24Starlink Group 5-5Falcon 9 (B1067.10)SLC-40ASOG
March 29Starlink Group 5-10Falcon 9 (B1077.4)SLC-40JRTI
April 2SDA Tranche 0AFalcon 9 (B1075.2)SLC-4ELZ-4
April 7Intelsat 40e / TEMPOFalcon 9 (B1076.4)SLC-40ASOG
April 15Transporter-7Falcon 9 (B1063.10)SLC-4ELZ-4
April 19Starlink Group 6-2Falcon 9 (B1073.8)SLC-40ASOG
April 20Integrated Flight TestStarship (Ship 24,
Booster 7)		StarbaseNone
April 27Starlink Group 3-5Falcon 9 (B1061.13)SLC-4EOCISLY
April 28O3b mPOWER 3 & 4Falcon 9 (B1078.2)SLC-40JRTI
April 30ViaSat 3 AmericasFalcon Heavy (B1068,
B1052.8, B1053.3)		LC-39ANone
May 4Starlink Group 5-6Falcon 9 (B1069.7)SLC-40ASOG
May 10Starlink Group 2-9Falcon 9 (B1075.3)SLC-4EOCISLY
May 14Starlink Group 5-9Falcon 9 (1067.11)SLC-40JRTI
May 19Starlink Group 6-3Falcon 9 (B1076.5)SLC-40ASOG
May 20Iridium-NEXT/OneWebFalcon 9 (B1063.11)SLC-4EOCISLY
May 21Axiom-2
(Freedom)		Falcon 9 (B1080.1)LC-39ALZ-1
May 27Arabsat 7BFalcon 9 (B1062.14)SLC-40JRTI
May 31Starlink Group 2-10Falcon 9 (B1061.14)SLC-4EOCISLY
June 4Starlink Group 6-4Falcon 9 (B1078.3)SLC-40JRTI
June 5SpaceX CRS-28
(C208.4)		Falcon 9 (B1077.5)LC-39AASOG
June 12Starlink Group 5-11Falcon 9 (B1073.9)SLC-40JRTI
June 12Transporter-8Falcon 9 (B1071.9)SLC-4ELZ-4
June 18SATRIAFalcon 9 (B1067.12)SLC-40ASOG
June 22Starlink Group 5-7Falcon 9 (B1075.4)SLC-4EOCISLY
June 23Starlink Group 5-12Falcon 9 (B1069.8)SLC-40JRTI
July 1EuclidFalcon 9 (B1080.2)SLC-40ASOG
July 7Starlink Group 5-13Falcon 9 (B1063.12)SLC-4EOCISLY
July 10Starlink Group 6-5Falcon 9 (B1058.16)SLC-40JRTI
July 16Starlink Group 5-15Falcon 9 (B1060.16)SLC-40ASOG
July 20Starlink Group 6-15Falcon 9 (B1071.10)SLC-4EOCISLY
July 24Starlink Group 6-6Falcon 9 (B1076.6)SLC-40JRTI
July 28Starlink Group 6-7Falcon 9 (B1062.15)SLC-40ASOG
July 29Jupiter 3Falcon Heavy (B1074,
B1064.3, B1065.3)		LC-39ALZ-1 & 2
August 3Galaxy 37Falcon 9 (B1077.6)SLC-40JRTI
August 6Starlink Group 6-8Falcon 9 (B1078.4)SLC-40ASOG
August 8Starlink Group 6-20Falcon 9 (B1075.5)SLC-4EOCISLY
August 11Starlink Group 6-9Falcon 9 (B1069.9)SLC-40JRTI
August 17Starlink Group 6-10Falcon 9 (B1067.13)SLC-40ASOG
August 22Starlink Group 7-1Falcon 9 (B1061.15)SLC-4EOCISLY
August 26Crew-7
(Endurance)		Falcon 9 (B1081.1)LC-39ALZ-1
August 27Starlink Group 6-11Falcon 9 (B1080.3)SLC-40JRTI
August 31Starlink Group 6-13Falcon 9 (B1077.7)SLC-40ASOG
September 2SDA Tracking and
Transport Layer
(Tranche 0B)		Falcon 9 (B1063.13)SLC-4ELZ-4
September 4Starlink Group 6-12Falcon 9 (B1073.10)LC-39AJRTI
September 9Starlink Group 6-14Falcon 9 (B1076.7)SLC-40ASOG
September 12Starlink Group 7-2Falcon 9 (B1071.11)SLC-4EOCISLY
September 16Starlink Group 6-16Falcon 9 (B1078.5)SLC-40JRTI
September 20Starlink Group 6-17Falcon 9 (B1058.17)SLC-40ASOG
September 24Starlink Group 6-18Falcon 9 (B1060.17)SLC-40JRTI
September 25Starlink Group 7-3Falcon 9 (B1075.6)SLC-4EOCISLY
September 30Starlink Group 6-19Falcon 9 (B1069.10)SLC-40ASOG
October 5Starlink Group 6-21Falcon 9 (B1076.8)SLC-40JRTI
October 9Starlink Group 7-4Falcon 9 (B1063.14)SLC-4EOCISLY
October 13NASA PsycheFalcon Heavy (B1079,
B1064.4, B1065.4)		LC-39ALZ-1 & 2
October 13Starlink Group 6-22Falcon 9 (B1067.14)SLC-40ASOG

Other launch trackers

Add Space Explored to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Comments

Guides

SpaceX (Space Exploration Technologies Corp.)

SpaceX (Space Exploration Technologies Corp.)

SpaceX, a private spaceflight company, was found…
Falcon 9

Falcon 9

Falcon 9 is a reusable, two-stage rocket designe…
Launch Starship Falcon Heavy

Author

Avatar for Seth Kurkowski Seth Kurkowski

Seth Kurkowski covers launches and general space news for Space Explored. He has been following launches from Florida since 2018.