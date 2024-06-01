Watch Boeing launch its first crewed Starliner mission to the ISS

Image: ULA

After about a month of delays due to a helium leak and review of its propulsion system, Boeing and NASA are ready to launch the final test flight of the Commercial Crew Program, Starliner Crewed Flight Test.

On board are NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, veteran Navy aviators, test pilots, and astronauts, that will make sure Starliner is ready for crewed operations. Liftoff on an Atlas V is planned for 12:25 P.M. ET on Saturday June 1.

Backup windows exist for tomorrow, June 2, with further windows on June 5 and 6.

Live launch coverage is provided via NASA’s streaming services on the agency’s website, your TV, and on YouTube.