NASA investing $51 million in hundreds of small businesses in the United States

NASA announced today that 409 proposals were selected for its Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) program. Phase One of the project is expected to provide $51 million for 312 small businesses in the United States.

The program offers the opportunity for small entrepreneurs to work with NASA on providing technology for projects such as the Artemis program, which aims to return astronauts to the Moon and explore Mars. Each selected company will receive up to $125,000 for Phase One. They may also get even more funding if they are eligible to participate in Phase Two.

“A Phase I award is just the first step in helping these small businesses bring their technologies and ideas to market,” said NASA SBIR/STTR Program Executive Jenn Gustetic. “We know these companies not only need funding, but business guidance and industry expertise to help them develop better products and grow. Our program aims to help each of them in their journeys to commercialization.”

One of the selected companies in Phase One is Opterus Research and Development, which will develop high-power solar arrays to provide power in space. Other highlights include Architecture Technology Corporation with a new air traffic control system, CU Aerospace with a compact sterilizer to be used aboard, and more.

NASA reinforces that the program is not only about financing these companies, but also about providing adequate training so they’ll be able to bring great products to market.

You can check out the full 2020 SBIR and STTR selection list on NASA’s website.