Introducing Space Time, a Space Explored podcast

Quick programming note from Space Explored: I’m thrilled to announce that we’re launching an all-new podcast this week! Space Time will premiere here and on YouTube tomorrow at 1 p.m. ET. As we launch the new podcast, Space Time will appear in Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Overcast for audio subscribers.

As we announce in our teaser episode below, our first episode includes a very special video interview with Will Pomerantz, Vice President of Special Projects at Virgin Orbit. Will recently brought national attention to roots of the Stennis Space Center name. We discuss the growing movement around efforts to revise NASA’s test facility name and much more.

Special thanks to our premiere sponsor Fantastical Premium by Flexibits for supporting Space Time.

Subscribe to Space Time

YouTube — Subscribe today! 🟢

Spotify — Subscribe now! 🟡

Apple Podcasts — Status: Processing 🟡

Overcast — Status: Processing 🟡

Video

More 9to5 Network Podcasts