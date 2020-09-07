Book Club: ‘We Seven’ Week 1, Welcome to the Space Explored Book Club

This is the start of a new series of articles by myself, Seth Kurkowski, discussing different space-related books. The goal is to grow the historical knowledge of myself and all of you who enjoy Space Explored. With the hope that understanding how we got to where we are now, we can better grasp how quickly we are moving into the new era of space exploration.

Everything is on the table for book selections — biographies of important historical figures, science fiction of what future civilizations might be like, and possibly books that might teach us more details on how we get into space. Each book discussion will last four weeks, with new articles every Monday morning discussing what was read the week before. Feel free to read at your own pace, return to the discussion articles, and leave your thoughts in the comments.

To start the series off, I want to start with a book from a unique perspective. “We Seven” written by the Mercury 7 astronauts. This book talks about their journey through the Mercury program and what got them there. The published the book back in 1962 when everything was fresh in their minds and they were preparing to start the next step in NASA’s manned spaceflight program, Project Gemini. The four-week pace for this book is 17 pages a day.

I hope you enjoy the book and this series. Feel free to email me at seth@spaceexplored.com or leave a comment down below with suggestions for future books. If you need a copy of the book, you find one through Amazon here. There’s even an original copy signed by all 7 astronauts for merely $5,500 if you really want it.