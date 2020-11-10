President-Elect Biden selects Ellen Stofan to lead NASA agency review team during transition

President-Elect Joe Biden has named which members are serving on the NASA agency review team as part of the incoming administration’s transition efforts from the Trump administration.

Ellen Stofan, the John and Adrienne Mars Director of the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum, serves as the lead member of the NASA agency review team.

Retired Air Force test pilot and former astronaut Pam Melroy, who serves on the National Space Council’s User Advisory Group, will also serve on the team. Melroy has been spotted on the short list of names for President-Elect Biden’s picks for the next NASA administrator.

The six other members of the NASA agency review time include:

Waleed Abdalati, University of Colorado Boulder

Jedidah Isler, Dartmouth College

Bhavya Lal, IDA Science and Technology Policy Institute

Dave Noble, American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan

Shannon Vallet, Georgia Institute of Technology

David Weaver, Air Line Pilots Association

Find the full list of agency review teams here.