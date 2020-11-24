Video: Crew-1 astronaut Victor Glover shares ‘breathtaking perspective’ from first time in space

NASA astronaut Victor Glover shared his first video from the International Space Station.

Glover launched into space for the first time on November 15 and arrived at the station late in the evening the next day.

“The video just doesn’t do it justice,” said Glover. I think we can all agree and wish that the view from our office window looked like that.

My first video from space! Looking at the Earth through the window of Dragon Resilience. The scale of detail and sensory inputs made this a breathtaking perspective! pic.twitter.com/n7b5x0XLIp — Victor Glover (@AstroVicGlover) November 24, 2020

