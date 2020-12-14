NASA airing South American total solar eclipse in Spanish today

Today a total solar eclipse will pass over parts of South America, displaying a marvelous show as the Moon slowly crosses in front of the Sun. This is the only total solar eclipse of 2020, and NASA will be providing coverage on their main channel completely in Spanish.

The last total solar eclipse occurred in July 2019, also in South America, and the one before that was the “Great American Eclipse” of August 2017 that crossed the United States from the northwest coast to the southern east coast. There are usually two or three solar eclipses per year, and every so often they pass over land, wowing onlookers as they watch the Sun blocked out from the sky.

This is a total solar eclipse, which means that the Moon will totally block out the Sun for several minutes. There are also partial and annular eclipses that won’t completely the Sun. An annular eclipse happens when the Moon is too far away to block out the complete Sun and leaves a slight right around it. Partial eclipses happen when the Moon isn’t completely lined up with the Sun. These happen with each total eclipse if you are further from the center line of the eclipse and the Moon from your perspective isn’t totally lined up.

The 2020 South American Total Eclipse will pass through parts of Argentina and Chile, treating them to the stellar views of the total eclipse. NASA plans to start their hour long broadcast in Spanish at 10:30 a.m. EST with two scientist, Yari Collado-Vega and Bea Gallardo-Lacourt, to provide commentary over the events. This stream will take place on their public channel.

NASA is also providing commentary-free coverage from the telescope of Observatorio Docente UC, Santa Martina:

