NASA awards contract to Northrup Grumman for modified arial drone

Over the next five years, Northrop Grumman will get $70 million dollars to support NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center in the Skyrange Program.

The Skyrange Program is to test different data gathering collection systems for long range flight activities. It will utilize a Global Hawk arial surveillance drone which is built by Northrop Grumman to be modified to hold the needed equipment for test flights.

Northrop Grumman was chosen for their “unique knowledge of the Global Hawk derivative aircraft and associated ground systems” since they will be able to offer NASA insider knowledge only they could provide. Activities for the program will take place at the Armstrong Flight Research Center and nearby Edwards Air Force Base in California.

