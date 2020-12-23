Sierra Nevada Corporation targets Pentagon with Washington DC Metro system ad campaign

Sierra Nevada Corporation, maker of the mini-shuttle-esque Dream Chaser spacecraft, is targeting Washington D.C. Metro system travelers in an advertising campaign focused on the Pentagon.

SNC published material from the advertising campaign that will be on display for decision-making officials to see:

Sierra Nevada Corporation (SNC), the global aerospace and national security company owned by Eren and Fatih Ozmen, has launched an advertising campaign in the Washington DC Metro system illustrating how SNC is solving the world’s toughest challenges through best-of-breed, open architecture engineering in Space Systems, Commercial Solutions, and National Security and Defense.

Sierra Nevada is currently developing the Dream Chaser space plane that will launch on United Launch Alliance’s in-development rocket called Vulcan in 2022.

Check out the messaging and graphics below:

