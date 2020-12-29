Arianespace is ‘Go’ for final orbital flight of 2020

Arianespace plans to launch a Soyuz rocket from their spaceport in French Guiana today. The mission marks the final orbital flight of the year before we roll into 2021 on Friday.

Arianespace purchases Soyuz rockets from Russian and operates them as their medium class launcher paired with their heavy lift Ariane 5 and lighter lifting Vega rocket. They will be launching the CSO-2 satellite, a reconnaissance satellite for Germany.

They were given the final “Go” to continue launch operations after several launch delays due to a busy launch schedule and weather. They plan to launch at 11:42 a.m. EST from their spaceport in French Guiana and will stream on their website and YouTube pages.

Enjoy reading Space Explored?

Help others find us by following in Apple News and Google News. Be sure to check us out on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, and don’t forget the Space Time podcast!