Moonwalker receives COVID-19 vaccine before 91st birthday, encourages others to vaccinate

Buzz Aldrin, the second man to step foot on the Moon, received his first COVID-19 vaccine dose on Tuesday and urges others to do the same when it’s available to them.

Aldrin turns 91 today and is the oldest of the remaining living moonwalkers and only the second astronaut to join that elite club when he stepped foot on the moon back in 1969 on NASA’s Apollo 11 mission.

He shared photos of himself receiving the first dose while also rocking a pair of American flag suspenders and an Apollo 11 shirt. Aldrin is one of the most outspoken former Apollo astronauts about not returning to the Moon and sending a team of astronauts to land on Mars.

Received my first Covid-19 vaccine today, a couple of days prior to my 91st birthday.

Special thanks go to two outstanding patriots, Vlad Ghenciu Esq and Brian M Cronin, for their invaluable assistance, and to my organization, Buzz Aldrin Ventures LLC for permanent support. pic.twitter.com/oONTtlIIgd — Dr. Buzz Aldrin (@TheRealBuzz) January 19, 2021

