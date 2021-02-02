Trading Space: After reaching orbit, Astra aims for NASDAQ

Launch service startup Astra successfully reached orbit with its Rocket 3.2 vehicle for the first time in December. Now the satellite launch company is setting its sights on a new target: the New York Stock Exchange. Astra plans to join the small but growing list of publicly traded space companies this year.

Today we couldn’t be more excited to announce the next step in our journey. Astra will soon be a Nasdaq-traded company. We are coming to market in an extraordinarily strong financial position. We have raised more than $500 million from private investors, and we already have more than 50 launches on our manifest. In just the past year, we started producing and launching rockets and activated our first spaceport in Kodiak, Alaska. We carried out our first orbital launch attempt with Rocket 3.1 in September, and three months later we became the fastest privately funded company in U.S. history to reach space and demonstrate a launch system capable of deploying satellites into low Earth orbit. Astra Founder and CEO Chris Kemp

After proving its launch technology with Rocket 3.2, Astra picked up its first commercial payload for a mission slated for Summer 2021. What’s more is Astra expects to begin launching monthly missions by the end of 2021. Finally, to give potential investors a tantalizing tease, Astra CEO Chris Kemp sets a company goal of launching daily by 2025, which is currently unheard of with launch providers.

https://player.cnbc.com/p/gZWlPC/cnbc_global?playertype=synd&byGuid=7000175428

Astra going public and its broader goal of daily missions in the next four years will be two launch industry milestones to track. Fueling the move is a plan to merge with Holicity to form a new company still called Astra and traded on NASDAQ with the symbol ‘ASTR.”. Learn more about investing in space here.

A quick video recap of our 8.5-minute flight to space today! pic.twitter.com/gvElF4fbAZ — Astra (@Astra) December 16, 2020

