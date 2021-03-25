United Launch Alliance (ULA), the defense contractor that has provided the rockets for some of the most important scientific and strategic missions for the US Government released a 7-part podcast for their new rocket.

ULA has been developing their Vulcan rocket over the last couple of years to consolidate their launch offerings away from the heritage rockets they inherited from Boeing and Lockheed Martin when the two companies merged their launch efforts back in 2006. It replaces the Atlas V and Delta IV which trace their heritage back to the 50s and 60s, just as spaceflight was taking shape.

Vulcan will replace both of these, offering launch services for any payload needed by the Department of Defense, NASA, or commercial partners. ULA’s new podcast “Vulcan Centaur” talks with key members that worked to develop the rocket and discuss the troubles that entailed building a new rocket with its capability. The show is out in its entirety on the company’s website as well as on Apple Podcasts, Audible, Google Podcasts, or Spotify.

🎙️Introducing Vulcan Centaur: The Podcast! 🚀Join us as we sit down with the team that's bringing our newest rocket, #VulcanCentaur, to life in a new seven-episode #podcast series! 🔊https://t.co/zSRVvmVNyG pic.twitter.com/7KydorSfaG — ULA (@ulalaunch) March 25, 2021

