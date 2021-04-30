Petition created to name NASA’s Lunar Gateway after Michael Collins

Earlier this week we lost a great hero of NASA’s space program and now a petition for a great way to honor him is out there.

Michael Collins passed away earlier this week after a long battle with cancer. Collins was the command module (CM) pilot for Apollo 11, the first manned landing on the lunar surface. As the CM pilot, his job was to stay with the CM in lunar orbit as Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin conducted their Moonwalks. The sometimes named “Forgotten astronaut”, conducted important observations of the Moon and science experiments while in orbit.

The petition is asking for NASA to name their next space station after him. NASA’s Lunar Gateway will orbit the Moon and act like a permanent command module for lunar activities in part of the Artemis Program. We believe there is no better fit to honor the man that put his life on hold to serve his country and humanity in going to the Moon. You can find the petition if you wish to sign it here.

Enjoy reading Space Explored?

Help others find us by following in Apple News and Google News. Be sure to check us out on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, join our Discord, and don’t forget the Space Explored podcast!