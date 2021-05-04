How to get a free taco today from Taco Bell

Today marks the halfway point till the new Moon and Taco Bell is celebrating the only way it knows by giving out free tacos.

As the Moon orbits around Earth, it goes through phases as it moves in and out of Earth’s shadow. Yesterday marked the “Last Quarter” where only half of the Moon’s surface was illuminated by the Sun and according to Taco Bell, it looked like a taco.

In celebration of this event, Taco Bell is giving away one free crunchy taco to anyone that orders on their app or online. You don’t even need to purchase anything to get it, just click the “Redeem Now” button on the homepage to add your free taco to your order. According to Taco Bell, this is happening all day today and only today so don’t forget!

The world’s newest lunar phase arrives tomorrow: The #TacoMoon. And we're giving you a free Crunchy Taco to celebrate. Available only on 5/4 from 8 PM to 12 AM or all day online or on the app. 🌮 🌓 — Taco Bell (@tacobell) May 4, 2021

